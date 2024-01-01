$47,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Prius
XSE Premium,Black on Black, Leather,Fully Loaded,
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDACACU2P3006472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
