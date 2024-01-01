Menu
SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

2023 Toyota Prius

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
XSE Premium,Black on Black, Leather,Fully Loaded,

XSE Premium,Black on Black, Leather,Fully Loaded,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
26,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDACACU2P3006472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vendora Credit Inc

