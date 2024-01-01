Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

18,638 KM

Details Features

$56,500

+ tax & licensing
PRIME XSE

PRIME XSE

2023 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$56,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV4PD130623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$56,500

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Toyota RAV4