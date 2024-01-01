$56,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
PRIME XSE
2023 Toyota RAV4
PRIME XSE
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$56,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV4PD130623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
