$46,116

+ tax & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV8PC377964

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4824
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Gray 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota RAV4