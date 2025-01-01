Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE | Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Seats

?? Powertrain & Performance 
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine 
203 Horsepower / 184 lb-ft of Torque 
8-Speed Automatic Transmission 
All-Wheel Drive 
Drive Mode Select: Sport, Eco, and Normal 
Excellent fuel economy: approx. 8.7 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway 

??? Safety & Driver Assistance 
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5: 
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection 
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist 
Lane Tracing Assist 
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control 
Automatic High Beams 
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert 
Backup Camera 
8 Airbags 
Hill Start Assist Control 
Trailer Sway Control 

??? Interior & Comfort 
Heated Front Seats 
Premium Fabric Seating 
6-Way Manual Drivers Seat 
Manual Air Conditioning with Rear Vents 
Power Door Locks & Windows with Driver Auto Up/Down 
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel 
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats 
Dual Sun Visors with Vanity Mirrors 

?? Technology & Connectivity 
8 Touchscreen Display 
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 
Bluetooth Connectivity 
USB Media & Charging Ports 
6-Speaker Audio System 
Steering Wheel Audio & Voice Recognition Controls 

?? Exterior Features 
17 Steel Wheels with Full Wheel Covers 
LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights 
Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors 
Colour-Keyed Door Handles & Mirrors 
Rear Spoiler 
Intermittent Wipers (Front & Rear) 

?? Dimensions & Practicality 
Roomy 5-Passenger Interior 
Spacious Cargo Area with Tonneau Cover 
Flat-Loading Floor with Low Lift Height 
Fuel-Efficient with Ample Ground Clearance for Year-Round Driving

2023 Toyota RAV4

88,078 KM

$37,700

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE | Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Seats

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE | Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Seats

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
88,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV6PC336451

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 55667
  • Mileage 88,078 KM

Vehicle Description

?? Powertrain & Performance
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

203 Horsepower / 184 lb-ft of Torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive

Drive Mode Select: Sport, Eco, and Normal

Excellent fuel economy: approx. 8.7 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway

??? Safety & Driver Assistance
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Backup Camera

8 Airbags

Hill Start Assist Control

Trailer Sway Control

??? Interior & Comfort
Heated Front Seats

Premium Fabric Seating

6-Way Manual Drivers Seat

Manual Air Conditioning with Rear Vents

Power Door Locks & Windows with Driver Auto Up/Down

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

Dual Sun Visors with Vanity Mirrors

?? Technology & Connectivity
8 Touchscreen Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth Connectivity

USB Media & Charging Ports

6-Speaker Audio System

Steering Wheel Audio & Voice Recognition Controls

?? Exterior Features
17 Steel Wheels with Full Wheel Covers

LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights

Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors

Colour-Keyed Door Handles & Mirrors

Rear Spoiler

Intermittent Wipers (Front & Rear)

?? Dimensions & Practicality
Roomy 5-Passenger Interior

Spacious Cargo Area with Tonneau Cover

Flat-Loading Floor with Low Lift Height

Fuel-Efficient with Ample Ground Clearance for Year-Round Driving

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota RAV4