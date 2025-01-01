$37,700+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE | Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Seats
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$37,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 55667
- Mileage 88,078 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Powertrain & Performance
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
203 Horsepower / 184 lb-ft of Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Drive Mode Select: Sport, Eco, and Normal
Excellent fuel economy: approx. 8.7 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway
??? Safety & Driver Assistance
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5:
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatic High Beams
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Backup Camera
8 Airbags
Hill Start Assist Control
Trailer Sway Control
??? Interior & Comfort
Heated Front Seats
Premium Fabric Seating
6-Way Manual Drivers Seat
Manual Air Conditioning with Rear Vents
Power Door Locks & Windows with Driver Auto Up/Down
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Dual Sun Visors with Vanity Mirrors
?? Technology & Connectivity
8 Touchscreen Display
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB Media & Charging Ports
6-Speaker Audio System
Steering Wheel Audio & Voice Recognition Controls
?? Exterior Features
17 Steel Wheels with Full Wheel Covers
LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors
Colour-Keyed Door Handles & Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Intermittent Wipers (Front & Rear)
?? Dimensions & Practicality
Roomy 5-Passenger Interior
Spacious Cargo Area with Tonneau Cover
Flat-Loading Floor with Low Lift Height
Fuel-Efficient with Ample Ground Clearance for Year-Round Driving
Vehicle Features
