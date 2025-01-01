Menu
LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! 

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 YEAR warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 Toyota RAV4

52,261 KM

Details Description Features

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,261KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23426
  • Mileage 52,261 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 YEAR warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2023 Toyota RAV4