HYBRID! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! 

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 Toyota RAV4

89,772 KM

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID LE AWD *HEATED SEATS*

12926789

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID LE AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,772KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,772 KM

HYBRID! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Pre-Collision System

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Toyota RAV4