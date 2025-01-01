$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir One Owner | No Accidents | Leather
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir One Owner | No Accidents | Leather
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE24RB038652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 833
- Mileage 18,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring One Owner | No Accidents | Leather 37,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista Avenir One Owner | No Accidents | Leather 18,122 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Highline No Accidents | AWD | Retired Daily Rental 96,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2024 Buick Envista