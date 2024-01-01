2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>LIKE NEW! Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 cargo trailer</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Tandem 35k straight axles</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 66 height</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Rear ramp door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 8k jack</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Bar lock on man door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 1x1 walls and roof</p>

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Details Description Features

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11021081
  2. 11021081
  3. 11021081
Contact Seller

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # u5553
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW! Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 cargo trailer

 

- Tandem 35k straight axles

- 6'6 height

- Rear ramp door

- 8k jack

- Bar lock on man door

- 1x1 walls and roof

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other 6x10 Utility Trailer for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other 6x10 Utility Trailer 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS 202,231 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T SE 168,889 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer