$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 155"
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP8R1237929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 litre with 8-speed auto
pw, pl, pm
cruise control
Bluetooth
HST and license extra
daily rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
