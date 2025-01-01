Menu
<p>4.3 litre with 8-speed auto</p><p>pw, pl, pm</p><p>cruise control</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>HST and license extra</p><p>daily rental</p>

2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

17,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

12398244

2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP8R1237929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3 litre with 8-speed auto

pw, pl, pm

cruise control

Bluetooth

HST and license extra

daily rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van