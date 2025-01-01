Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ONLY 11,000 KM! 5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</pre>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

11,950 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Watch This Vehicle
12770741

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1752874819
  2. 1752874819
  3. 1752874819
  4. 1752874819
  5. 1752874819
  6. 1752874820
  7. 1752874819
  8. 1752874818
  9. 1752874819
  10. 1752874818
  11. 1752874818
  12. 1752874820
  13. 1752874818
  14. 1752874816
  15. 1752874818
  16. 1752874817
  17. 1752874817
  18. 1752874819
  19. 1752874819
  20. 1752874819
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,950KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23433
  • Mileage 11,950 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 11,000 KM! 5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD *SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD *SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 122,971 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 85,990 KM $26,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* 82,490 KM $30,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500