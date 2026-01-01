$33,950+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,102KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,102 KM
Vehicle Description
***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** 5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
