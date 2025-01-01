$28,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LS | Wireless Carplay | Lane Keep Assist
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 22,547 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS | Red
Exterior Color: Red
Interior: Jet Black Cloth
Engine: 1.2L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
?? Key Features
8" Touchscreen Display with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Manual Air Conditioning
USB Ports for Front Passengers
?? Safety & Driver Confidence
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking
Following Distance Indicator
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
?? Wheels & Exterior
17" Steel Wheels with Bolt-On Covers
LED Headlights with Automatic On/Off
Black Front & Rear Fascia Accents
Compact SUV Styling with a Sporty Red Finish
Vehicle Features
519-893-1501