?? 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS | Red Exterior Color: Red Interior: Jet Black Cloth Engine: 1.2L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive ?? Key Features 8 Touchscreen Display with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Rear Vision Camera Remote Keyless Entry Cruise Control 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats Manual Air Conditioning USB Ports for Front Passengers ?? Safety & Driver Confidence Forward Collision Alert Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Front Pedestrian Braking Automatic Emergency Braking Following Distance Indicator Tire Pressure Monitoring System ?? Wheels & Exterior 17 Steel Wheels with Bolt-On Covers LED Headlights with Automatic On/Off Black Front & Rear Fascia Accents Compact SUV Styling with a Sporty Red Finish

2024 Chevrolet Trax

22,547 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS | Wireless Carplay | Lane Keep Assist

12563372

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS | Wireless Carplay | Lane Keep Assist

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LFE26RC003948

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,547 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2024 Chevrolet Trax