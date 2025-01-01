Menu
?? 2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX | White | No Accidents | One Owner Exterior Color: White Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Drivetrain: FWD ?? Key Features & Highlights No accidents, clean history Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keeping Assist) 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Remote engine start Multi-angle rearview camera Heated front seats and mirrors LED Daytime Running Lights Smart Entry with push-button start ?? Comfort & Convenience Spacious cabin with comfortable seating 60/40 split rear seats Automatic climate control USB charging ports ?? Connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SiriusXM® radio ? Why This Civic EX? Reliable, fuel-efficient, and loaded with safety tech Stylish and practical white sedan, perfect for daily driving Well-maintained

2024 Honda Civic

5,888 KM

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

EX | No Accidents | Low KMS | Sunroof

12563357

2024 Honda Civic

EX | No Accidents | Low KMS | Sunroof

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F37RH116279

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,888 KM

?? 2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX | White | No Accidents | One Owner
Exterior Color: White
Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: FWD

?? Key Features & Highlights
No accidents, clean history

Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keeping Assist)

7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Remote engine start

Multi-angle rearview camera

Heated front seats and mirrors

LED Daytime Running Lights

Smart Entry with push-button start

?? Comfort & Convenience
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating

60/40 split rear seats

Automatic climate control

USB charging ports

?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

SiriusXM® radio

? Why This Civic EX?
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and loaded with safety tech

Stylish and practical white sedan, perfect for daily driving

Well-maintained

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2024 Honda Civic