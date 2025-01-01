$36,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
EX | No Accidents | Low KMS | Sunroof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 5,888 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX | White | No Accidents | One Owner
Exterior Color: White
Interior: Black Cloth / Premium Upholstery
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: FWD
?? Key Features & Highlights
No accidents, clean history
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite (Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keeping Assist)
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote engine start
Multi-angle rearview camera
Heated front seats and mirrors
LED Daytime Running Lights
Smart Entry with push-button start
?? Comfort & Convenience
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating
60/40 split rear seats
Automatic climate control
USB charging ports
?? Connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SiriusXM® radio
? Why This Civic EX?
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and loaded with safety tech
Stylish and practical white sedan, perfect for daily driving
Well-maintained
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501