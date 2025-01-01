Menu
2024 Honda CR-V

85,863 KM

Details

$39,863

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

HYBRID | EX-L AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APP CONNECT

12711888

2024 Honda CR-V

HYBRID | EX-L AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APP CONNECT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,863

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,863KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H70RH217585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G217585
  • Mileage 85,863 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

