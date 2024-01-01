Menu
PERFORMANCE * 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder * Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) * 17-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Highway Driving Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert * Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Power Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 10.25 Touch-screen Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Artificial Leather seat * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2024 Hyundai Elantra

1 KM

$32,221

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior LUXURY/LEATHER/SUNROOF

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior LUXURY/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$32,221

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG3RU704384

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63176U
  • Mileage 1 KM

PERFORMANCE
* 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder
* Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
* 17-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Artificial Leather seat
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-4400

$32,221

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2024 Hyundai Elantra