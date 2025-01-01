Menu
Odometer is 10009 kilometers below market average!<br><br>White 4D Sport Utility I4 CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2024 Hyundai KONA

13,556 KM

Details

2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
13,556KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HBCAB8RU068823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10009 kilometers below market average!

White 4D Sport Utility I4 CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai KONA