Rockwood Green 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid HYBRID | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | NAVI | 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

10,581 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Preferred w/Trend Package

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8P3DG19RU034158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HOP4816
  • Mileage 10,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Rockwood Green 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid HYBRID | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | NAVI | HYBRID | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | NAVI | 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe