PERFORMANCE * 2.5L I4 DOHC Engine * 8-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle-shift * 17-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Lane Keeping Assist * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert * Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Panoramic Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 10.25 Touch-screen Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Leatherette Seating Surfaces * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2024 Hyundai Tucson

5,577 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson

Trend TREND/LEATHER/SUNROOF

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Trend TREND/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE1RU315863

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,577 KM

PERFORMANCE
* 2.5L I4 DOHC Engine
* 8-speed Automatic Transmission with
Paddle-shift
* 17-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Panoramic Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leatherette Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2024 Hyundai Tucson