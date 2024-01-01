$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend TREND/LEATHER/SUNROOF
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend TREND/LEATHER/SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,577 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFORMANCE
* 2.5L I4 DOHC Engine
* 8-speed Automatic Transmission with
Paddle-shift
* 17-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Panoramic Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leatherette Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400