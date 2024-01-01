$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
3,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD10RU174944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4771
- Mileage 3,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
