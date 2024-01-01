Menu
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

3,980 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 11536167
  2. 11536167
  3. 11536167
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD10RU174944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4771
  • Mileage 3,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

