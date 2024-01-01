Menu
Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

11,637 KM

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate ULTIMATE | HYBRID | LEATHER | NAVI |

11989638

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate ULTIMATE | HYBRID | LEATHER | NAVI |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
11,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD19RU195839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HOP4838
  • Mileage 11,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
