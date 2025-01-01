Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

41,568 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury LUXURY EDITION | HYBRID | LEATHER | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle
12708756

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury LUXURY EDITION | HYBRID | LEATHER | AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12708756
  2. 12708756
  3. 12708756
  4. 12708756
  5. 12708756
  6. 12708756
  7. 12708756
  8. 12708756
  9. 12708756
  10. 12708756
  11. 12708756
  12. 12708756
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,568KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD10RU138042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64676A
  • Mileage 41,568 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 90,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package 58,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 198,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid