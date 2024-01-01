Menu
Onyx Black 4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2024 Hyundai Venue

16,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Venue

Preferred ULTIMATE | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

11989641

2024 Hyundai Venue

Preferred ULTIMATE | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,558KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A33RU301269

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # HOP4841
  Mileage 16,558 KM

Onyx Black 4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2024 Hyundai Venue