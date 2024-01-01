$70,008+ tax & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX60
SENSORY
2024 Infiniti QX60
SENSORY
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$70,008
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,426KM
VIN 5N1DL1GS6RC337690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour SADDLE BROWN, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1102
- Mileage 15,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Massage Seats, HUD, Tow Equipment, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2024 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 15,426 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Sensory. Upgrading to this QX60 Sensory adds in massaging seats, a driver's heads up display and tow equipment, along with inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control and a 360-surround camera system. Other standard features include a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, leather-trimmed heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone front climate control. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, which is paired with an upgraded 17-speaker Bose Performance audio setup. Additional features include lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, blind spot warning, and mobile device wireless charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Email Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
$70,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2024 Infiniti QX60