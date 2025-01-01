Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body><p><strong>2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude - Silver Zynith | 7-Passenger SUV | One Owner, Clean Carfax</strong></p><p>Discover the ultimate combination of luxury, technology, and capability in this <strong>2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4x4</strong>. With only one owner and a clean Carfax history, this SUV delivers the sophistication you expect from Jeep, combined with rugged performance and versatile seating for seven passengers.</p><h3><strong>Key Features</strong></h3><p><strong>Exterior & Design</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Silver Zynith Exterior</strong> with Gloss Black accents and roof rails</li><li>Striking <strong>20x8-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels</strong> with 265/50R20 all-season tires</li><li>Sleek <strong>Altitude Appearance Package</strong> with modern design elements</li><li>Convenience features like a <strong>power liftgate</strong> and <strong>rain-sensing windshield wipers</strong></li></ul><p><strong>Interior & Comfort</strong></p><ul><li>Luxurious <strong>Capri leatherette seats with suede inserts</strong></li><li><strong>7-passenger seating</strong> with a second-row 60/40 bench and manual tip-and-slide for easy third-row access</li><li><strong>Tri-zone automatic climate control</strong> to keep all passengers comfortable</li><li>Modern <strong>10.25-inch full-color digital gauge cluster</strong></li><li>Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for all-weather comfort</li></ul><p><strong>Technology & Connectivity</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Uconnect 5 system</strong> with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto </li><li>Wireless charging pad and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for seamless connectivity</li><li>Multiple USB ports, including third-row charging ports</li><li>Hands-free phone communication for safer driving</li></ul><p><strong>Performance & Safety</strong></p><ul><li>Powered by the <strong>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine</strong> with Stop/Start, paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission</li><li>Exceptional safety features, including:<ul><li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go</strong></li><li><strong>Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection</strong></li><li><strong>Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus</strong></li><li><strong>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera</strong> and <strong>Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop</strong></li></ul></li><li><strong>Trailer Tow Prep Group</strong> with heavy-duty cooling, trailer hitch zoom, and load-leveling suspension</li><li><strong>Full-size spare tire</strong> for added peace of mind</li></ul><p><strong>Additional Options</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Power sunroof</strong> for a bright, airy cabin experience</li><li><strong>Mopar Finishing Package</strong> with paint protection film and splash guards</li></ul><p>This Grand Cherokee L Altitude offers everything you need for family adventures, road trips, or everyday driving. <strong>Experience premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and Jeep’s legendary performance in one unbeatable package.</strong></p><p>Don’t wait! Contact us today to schedule your test drive</p></body></html>

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

6,527 KM

Details Description Features

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo Altitude | 7 Pass | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12104245

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo Altitude | 7 Pass | Sunroof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,527KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKAG1R8949650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55579
  • Mileage 6,527 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude - Silver Zynith | 7-Passenger SUV | One Owner, Clean Carfax

Discover the ultimate combination of luxury, technology, and capability in this 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4x4. With only one owner and a clean Carfax history, this SUV delivers the sophistication you expect from Jeep, combined with rugged performance and versatile seating for seven passengers.

Key Features

Exterior & Design

  • Silver Zynith Exterior with Gloss Black accents and roof rails
  • Striking 20x8-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels with 265/50R20 all-season tires
  • Sleek Altitude Appearance Package with modern design elements
  • Convenience features like a power liftgate and rain-sensing windshield wipers

Interior & Comfort

  • Luxurious Capri leatherette seats with suede inserts
  • 7-passenger seating with a second-row 60/40 bench and manual tip-and-slide for easy third-row access
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control to keep all passengers comfortable
  • Modern 10.25-inch full-color digital gauge cluster
  • Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for all-weather comfort

Technology & Connectivity

  • Uconnect 5 system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto 
  • Wireless charging pad and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for seamless connectivity
  • Multiple USB ports, including third-row charging ports
  • Hands-free phone communication for safer driving

Performance & Safety

  • Powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with Stop/Start, paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
  • Exceptional safety features, including:
    • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
    • Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection
    • Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
    • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop
  • Trailer Tow Prep Group with heavy-duty cooling, trailer hitch zoom, and load-leveling suspension
  • Full-size spare tire for added peace of mind

Additional Options

  • Power sunroof for a bright, airy cabin experience
  • Mopar Finishing Package with paint protection film and splash guards

This Grand Cherokee L Altitude offers everything you need for family adventures, road trips, or everyday driving. Experience premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and Jeep’s legendary performance in one unbeatable package.

Don’t wait! Contact us today to schedule your test drive

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Leather | Nav & Sound for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Leather | Nav & Sound 14,521 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof 2500 159
2023 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof 2500 159" WB | Cargo Partition | Double Passenger Seat 45,718 KM $48,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Express | Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto | Trailer Brake for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Express | Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto | Trailer Brake 56,277 KM $35,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee