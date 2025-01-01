$58,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Laredo Altitude | 7 Pass | Sunroof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$58,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55579
- Mileage 6,527 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude - Silver Zynith | 7-Passenger SUV | One Owner, Clean Carfax
Discover the ultimate combination of luxury, technology, and capability in this 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4x4. With only one owner and a clean Carfax history, this SUV delivers the sophistication you expect from Jeep, combined with rugged performance and versatile seating for seven passengers.Key Features
Exterior & Design
- Silver Zynith Exterior with Gloss Black accents and roof rails
- Striking 20x8-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels with 265/50R20 all-season tires
- Sleek Altitude Appearance Package with modern design elements
- Convenience features like a power liftgate and rain-sensing windshield wipers
Interior & Comfort
- Luxurious Capri leatherette seats with suede inserts
- 7-passenger seating with a second-row 60/40 bench and manual tip-and-slide for easy third-row access
- Tri-zone automatic climate control to keep all passengers comfortable
- Modern 10.25-inch full-color digital gauge cluster
- Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for all-weather comfort
Technology & Connectivity
- Uconnect 5 system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Multiple USB ports, including third-row charging ports
- Hands-free phone communication for safer driving
Performance & Safety
- Powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with Stop/Start, paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
- Exceptional safety features, including:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop
- Trailer Tow Prep Group with heavy-duty cooling, trailer hitch zoom, and load-leveling suspension
- Full-size spare tire for added peace of mind
Additional Options
- Power sunroof for a bright, airy cabin experience
- Mopar Finishing Package with paint protection film and splash guards
This Grand Cherokee L Altitude offers everything you need for family adventures, road trips, or everyday driving. Experience premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and Jeep’s legendary performance in one unbeatable package.
Don’t wait! Contact us today to schedule your test drive
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
