$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Forte
2024 Kia Forte
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE747151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,080 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Email Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2024 Kia Forte