2024 Kia Forte

14,080 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Forte

2024 Kia Forte

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE747151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Kia Forte