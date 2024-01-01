$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Kia Seltos
2024 Kia Seltos
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
13,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDETCA7XR7482670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,941 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR 108,814 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte5 EX 156,954 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 79,942 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2024 Kia Seltos