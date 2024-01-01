Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2024 Kia Seltos

13,941 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos

2024 Kia Seltos

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  11021549
  2. 11021549
  3. 11021549
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA7XR7482670

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 13,941 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2024 Kia Seltos