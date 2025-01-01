$30,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA73R7577832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,592 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
