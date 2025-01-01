Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2024 Kia Seltos

39,592 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
12248317

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
39,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA73R7577832

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,592 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

