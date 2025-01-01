Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2024 Kia Sorento

12,121 KM

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento

12430747

2024 Kia Sorento

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDJF7RG277438

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24295
  • Mileage 12,121 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
