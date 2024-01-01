$39,599+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
X-Line KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
Certified
$39,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24043
- Mileage 2,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new Sportage X-line in Steel Grey. Coming under our Certified Pre-owned program for amazing peace of mind this is well priced, well equipped and ready to go.
A former demo car with very low mileage – in excellent condition and coming with full set of rubber mats!
Call us now for your free test drive.
Equipped with the following:
Powertrain & Mechanical:
•2.5L GDI 4 cylinder engine (SULEV)
•8 Speed Auto Transmission
•Drive Mode Select
•Idle Stop and Go
•Trailer Package Pre Wiring
•All Wheel Drive
Safety:
•8 airbags
•Electronic Parking Brake
•4 Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
•Electronic Stability Control
•Hill Assist Control
•Downhill Brake Control
•Trailer Stability Assist
•Temporary Spare Tire
•Automatic Headlights
•Immobilizer
•Low Washer Fluid Warning
•Tire Pressure Monitoring System
•Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
•Lane Keep & Follow Assist
•Rear Seat Occupant Alert
•Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines
Exterior:
•19” Alloy Wheels
•Michelin Tires
•X Line Design Elements
•Ladder Type Roof Rails
•Side view Mirror Repeater Lamp
Comfort:
•Synthetic Leather
•Quilt Pattern Seat
•Power Driver Seat w/ 2 way lumbar
•Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
•Heated Steering Wheel
•Heated Front Seats
•Tilt & Telescopic S/W
•Driver Seat Height Adjustment
•60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats
•Illuminated and Sliding Sun visors
•Power Window’s w/ DR AT Down
•Air Conditioning
•Keyless Entry
•Central Door Lock
•S/W Audio Controls
•Cruise Control
•4.2 “ TFT Cluster
•12V Power Outlet
•USB charger and media input port
•Rear Air Vents
•Rear Floor Heating Duct
Technology:
•8” Display Audio
•Android Auto / Apple Carplay
•Bluetooth
•6 Speakers
•Smart Key & Push Button Start
•Remote Car Starter
•Wireless Cell Charger
Safety:
•Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
•Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
•Rear Parking Sensors
Kia Certified Details:
* Kia Canada’s CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km
* $500 Graduation Bonus Offer / CarFax vehicle history / 90-day trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. Mechanical Breakdown Protection has additional benefits of traffic interruption and vehicle rentals
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection: Our inspection covers the entire vehicle, including powertrain, chassis, all safety-related systems as well as the interior and exterior
Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.
Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.
sales@kitchenerkia.com
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Kitchener KIA
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
