2024 Kia Sportage

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Like new Sportage X-line in Steel Grey.  Coming under our Certified Pre-owned program for amazing peace of mind this is well priced, well equipped and ready to go.</p> <p>A former demo car with very low mileage – in excellent condition and coming with full set of rubber mats!</p> <p>Call us now for your free test drive.</p> <p>Equipped with the following:</p> <p> </p> <p>Powertrain & Mechanical:<br /> •2.5L GDI 4 cylinder engine (SULEV)<br /> •8 Speed Auto Transmission<br /> •Drive Mode Select<br /> •Idle Stop and Go<br /> •Trailer Package Pre Wiring</p> <p><strong>•All Wheel Drive</strong></p> <p>Safety:<br /> •8 airbags<br /> •Electronic Parking Brake<br /> •4 Wheel ABS Disc Brakes<br /> •Electronic Stability Control<br /> •Hill Assist Control<br /> •Downhill Brake Control<br /> •Trailer Stability Assist<br /> •Temporary Spare Tire<br /> •Automatic Headlights<br /> •Immobilizer<br /> •Low Washer Fluid Warning<br /> •Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br /> •Forward Collision Avoidance Assist<br /> •Lane Keep & Follow Assist<br /> •Rear Seat Occupant Alert<br /> •Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines</p> <p>Exterior:<br /> •19” Alloy Wheels<br /> •Michelin Tires<br /> •X Line Design Elements<br /> •Ladder Type Roof Rails<br /> •Side view Mirror Repeater Lamp</p> <p>Comfort:<br /> •Synthetic Leather<br /> •Quilt Pattern Seat<br /> •Power Driver Seat w/ 2 way lumbar<br /> •Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob<br /> •Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>•Heated Front Seats<br /> •Tilt & Telescopic S/W<br /> •Driver Seat Height Adjustment<br /> •60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats<br /> •Illuminated and Sliding Sun visors<br /> •Power Window’s w/ DR AT Down<br /> •Air Conditioning<br /> •Keyless Entry<br /> •Central Door Lock<br /> •S/W Audio Controls<br /> •Cruise Control<br /> •4.2 “ TFT Cluster<br /> •12V Power Outlet<br /> •USB charger and media input port<br /> •Rear Air Vents<br /> •Rear Floor Heating Duct</p> <p>Technology:<br /> •8” Display Audio<br /> •Android Auto / Apple Carplay<br /> •Bluetooth<br /> •6 Speakers</p> <p>•Smart Key & Push Button Start<br /> •Remote Car Starter<br /> •Wireless Cell Charger</p> <p>Safety:<br /> •Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist<br /> •Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist<br /> •Rear Parking Sensors</p> <p><em><strong>Kia Certified Details:</strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>* Kia Canada’s CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km</strong></em></p> <p><br /> <em><strong>* $500 Graduation Bonus Offer / CarFax vehicle history / 90-day trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. Mechanical Breakdown Protection has additional benefits of traffic interruption and vehicle rentals</strong></em></p> <p><br /> <em><strong>* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege<br /> * 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection</strong></em></p> <p><br /> <em><strong>* 149-point inspection: Our inspection covers the entire vehicle, including powertrain, chassis, all safety-related systems as well as the interior and exterior</strong></em></p> <p>Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.</p> <p>Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.</p> <p><strong>519-571-2828<br /> sales@kitchenerkia.com</strong></p> <p> </p> OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2024 Kia Sportage

2,592 KM

Details Description Features

$39,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Sportage

X-Line KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Kia Sportage

X-Line KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 11468029
  2. 11468029
  3. 11468029
  4. 11468029
  5. 11468029
  6. 11468029
  7. 11468029
  8. 11468029
  9. 11468029
  10. 11468029
  11. 11468029
  12. 11468029
  13. 11468029
  14. 11468029
  15. 11468029
  16. 11468029
  17. 11468029
  18. 11468029
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCDFXR7216476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24043
  • Mileage 2,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new Sportage X-line in Steel Grey.  Coming under our Certified Pre-owned program for amazing peace of mind this is well priced, well equipped and ready to go.



A former demo car with very low mileage – in excellent condition and coming with full set of rubber mats!



Call us now for your free test drive.



Equipped with the following:



 



Powertrain & Mechanical:

•2.5L GDI 4 cylinder engine (SULEV)

•8 Speed Auto Transmission

•Drive Mode Select

•Idle Stop and Go

•Trailer Package Pre Wiring



•All Wheel Drive



Safety:

•8 airbags

•Electronic Parking Brake

•4 Wheel ABS Disc Brakes

•Electronic Stability Control

•Hill Assist Control

•Downhill Brake Control

•Trailer Stability Assist

•Temporary Spare Tire

•Automatic Headlights

•Immobilizer

•Low Washer Fluid Warning

•Tire Pressure Monitoring System

•Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

•Lane Keep & Follow Assist

•Rear Seat Occupant Alert

•Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines



Exterior:

•19” Alloy Wheels

•Michelin Tires

•X Line Design Elements

•Ladder Type Roof Rails

•Side view Mirror Repeater Lamp



Comfort:

•Synthetic Leather

•Quilt Pattern Seat

•Power Driver Seat w/ 2 way lumbar

•Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

•Heated Steering Wheel



•Heated Front Seats

•Tilt & Telescopic S/W

•Driver Seat Height Adjustment

•60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats

•Illuminated and Sliding Sun visors

•Power Window’s w/ DR AT Down

•Air Conditioning

•Keyless Entry

•Central Door Lock

•S/W Audio Controls

•Cruise Control

•4.2 “ TFT Cluster

•12V Power Outlet

•USB charger and media input port

•Rear Air Vents

•Rear Floor Heating Duct



Technology:

•8” Display Audio

•Android Auto / Apple Carplay

•Bluetooth

•6 Speakers



•Smart Key & Push Button Start

•Remote Car Starter

•Wireless Cell Charger



Safety:

•Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

•Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist

•Rear Parking Sensors



Kia Certified Details:



* Kia Canada’s CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km





* $500 Graduation Bonus Offer / CarFax vehicle history / 90-day trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. Mechanical Breakdown Protection has additional benefits of traffic interruption and vehicle rentals





* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege

* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection





* 149-point inspection: Our inspection covers the entire vehicle, including powertrain, chassis, all safety-related systems as well as the interior and exterior



Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



519-571-2828

sales@kitchenerkia.com



 


OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2024 Kia Sportage X-Line KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Kia Sportage X-Line KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2,592 KM $39,599 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rondo EX AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Kia Rondo EX AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 258,210 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Carnival EX+ KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Kia Carnival EX+ KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 3,990 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,599

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Sportage