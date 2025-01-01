Menu
2024 Mazda CX-50

14,226 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50

GS-L No Accidents | Sunroof | AWD

13202945

2024 Mazda CX-50

GS-L No Accidents | Sunroof | AWD

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABCM4RN235739

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 14,226 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2024 Mazda CX-50