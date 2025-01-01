Menu
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

99,806 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum One Owner | Heated Seats | 360 Camera

13166771

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum One Owner | Heated Seats | 360 Camera

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,806KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF0RC219099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2024 Nissan Pathfinder