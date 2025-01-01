$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Versa
Auto,A/C,Certified,Power,Group,Super Low Km's,Fogs
2024 Nissan Versa
Auto,A/C,Certified,Power,Group,Super Low Km's,Fogs
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Check out this stunning 2024 Nissan Versa, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This beauty is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily commute. With its sleek lines and eye-catching blue exterior, this Versa is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and experience a comfortable grey interior that invites you in. Plus, with super low kilometers, you'll be enjoying this car for years to come!
This Versa comes packed with desirable features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission makes for smooth driving, while the air conditioning keeps you cool and comfortable on those warm Canadian days. Enjoy the peace of mind of knowing this vehicle is certified, and with its impressive fuel efficiency, you'll save money at the pumps. This 2024 Versa has only 2,000 km on it!
Here are five features that make this Versa stand out:
- Super Low Kilometers: Experience a practically brand-new car with only 2,000 km on the odometer!
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get impressive gas mileage to help you save money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in any traffic situation.
- Certified: Buy with confidence knowing this car has been inspected and meets high standards.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern exterior design and comfortable interior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628