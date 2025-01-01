$26,750+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,948KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 23481
- Mileage 77,948 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
