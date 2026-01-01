Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2024 Volkswagen Taos

79,924 KM

Details Description Features

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
13488693

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1768856691
  2. 1768856692
  3. 1768856692
  4. 1768856692
  5. 1768856692
  6. 1768856692
  7. 1768856692
  8. 1768856692
  9. 1768856693
  10. 1768856693
  11. 1768856693
  12. 1768856693
  13. 1768856694
  14. 1768856694
  15. 1768856694
  16. 1768856694
  17. 1768856694
  18. 1768856694
  19. 1768856653
  20. 1768856652
  21. 1768856654
  22. 1768856653
  23. 1768856652
  24. 1768856693
  25. 1768856652
  26. 1768856653
  27. 1768856693
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,924KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23560
  • Mileage 79,924 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* 149,312 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* 79,924 KM $25,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express 54,389 KM $34,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2024 Volkswagen Taos