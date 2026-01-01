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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Previous daily rental. Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span></pre>

2024 Volkswagen Taos

86,972 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
14117566

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,972KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23687
  • Mileage 86,972 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Previous daily rental. Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$24,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2024 Volkswagen Taos