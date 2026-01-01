$24,880+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline *SUNROOF*
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline *SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,880
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,972KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23687
- Mileage 86,972 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Previous daily rental. Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Previous daily rental. Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$24,880
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2024 Volkswagen Taos