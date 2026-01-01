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2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

34,058 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

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14293694

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

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Used
34,058KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL1SB098211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

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519-893-XXXX

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519-893-1501

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer