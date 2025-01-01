Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Chevrolet Trax

13,321 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Trax

2RS

Watch This Vehicle
12910439

2025 Chevrolet Trax

2RS

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12910439
  2. 12910439
  3. 12910439
  4. 12910439
  5. 12910439
  6. 12910439
  7. 12910439
  8. 12910439
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LJE23SC035801

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2023 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 11,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE 67,171 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Sport S One Owner | No Accidents | Well Looked after for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Jeep Gladiator Sport S One Owner | No Accidents | Well Looked after 100,681 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2025 Chevrolet Trax