Gray 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2025 Hyundai Elantra

32,875 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |

12571166

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,875KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG7SU918784

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,875 KM

Gray 4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Elantra