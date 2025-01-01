Menu
PERFORMANCE * 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder * Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) * 16-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * Air Conditioning * Cloth Seating Surfaces * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2025 Hyundai Elantra

2,638 KM

$25,974

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO/BACK UP CAMERA

12580454

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO/BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$25,974

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG9SU923567

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 64022
  Mileage 2,638 KM

PERFORMANCE
* 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder
* Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
* 16-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* Air Conditioning
* Cloth Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$25,974

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Elantra