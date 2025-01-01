Menu
PERFORMANCE * 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder * Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) * 15-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * Air Conditioning * Cloth Seating Surfaces * Front Heated Seats

2025 Hyundai Elantra

6,125 KM

$24,424

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO/BACK UP CAMERA

12771536

2025 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO/BACK UP CAMERA

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$24,424

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG3SU934533

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 64130
  Mileage 6,125 KM

PERFORMANCE
2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
15-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
Driver Attention Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System
Lane Following Assist
Rear Occupant Alert
EXTERIOR
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Headlights
INTERIOR
Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
Air Conditioning
Cloth Seating Surfaces
Front Heated Seats

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$24,424

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Elantra