PERFORMANCE * 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder * Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) * 17-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Power Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 10.25 Touch-screen Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Cloth Seating Surfaces * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2025 Hyundai Elantra

29 KM

$28,774

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

12771542

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$28,774

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG8SU967592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64254
  • Mileage 29 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFORMANCE
* 2.0L CVVT, DOHC 4-cylinder
* Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
* 17-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Cloth Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$28,774

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Elantra