$30,524+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P63879
- Mileage 7,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System | Heated Front Seats | Sunroof | Apple CarPlay | Exterior Parking Camera | Dual Zone A/C
The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury delivers a smooth and efficient drive with its I4 engine paired to a CVT transmission and front-wheel drive. Supported by 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, this sedan offers confident handling and reliable braking in every condition.
Inside, comfort and convenience come standard. Heated front seats, a power moonroof, and dual zone automatic climate control create a welcoming atmosphere, while the navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel mounted audio controls keep you connected and in control. Thoughtful touches like remote keyless entry, a trip computer, and an 8-speaker sound system add daily ease.
Safety and practicality are built-in with an exterior parking camera rear, fully automatic headlights, a security system, and brake assist for added confidence on the road.
This vehicle is a dealership demonstrator. Mileage is disclosed in this ad. Contact us for full details, warranty info, and all the advantages of purchasing a demo!
