<strong>Navigation System | Heated Front Seats | Sunroof | Apple CarPlay | Exterior Parking Camera | Dual Zone A/C</strong><br /> <br /> The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury delivers a smooth and efficient drive with its I4 engine paired to a CVT transmission and front-wheel drive. Supported by 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, this sedan offers confident handling and reliable braking in every condition.<br /> <br /> Inside, comfort and convenience come standard. Heated front seats, a power moonroof, and dual zone automatic climate control create a welcoming atmosphere, while the navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel mounted audio controls keep you connected and in control. Thoughtful touches like remote keyless entry, a trip computer, and an 8-speaker sound system add daily ease.<br /> <br /> Safety and practicality are built-in with an exterior parking camera rear, fully automatic headlights, a security system, and brake assist for added confidence on the road.<br /> <br /> - I4 CVT Front-Wheel Drive<br /> - Heated Front Seats<br /> - Sunroof / Power Moonroof<br /> - Navigation System<br /> - Apple CarPlay<br /> - Bluetooth<br /> - Exterior Parking Camera Rear<br /> - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br /> - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS<br /> - Electronic Stability Control<br /> - Traction Control<br /> - Fully Automatic Headlights<br /> - 8-Speaker Audio System<br /> - Remote Keyless Entry<br /> - Security System<br /> - Trip Computer</p> <p><br /> This vehicle is a dealership demonstrator. Mileage is disclosed in this ad. Contact us for full details, warranty info, and all the advantages of purchasing a demo!

2025 Hyundai Elantra

7,071 KM

$30,524

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

12920270

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$30,524

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG9SU885982

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P63879
  • Mileage 7,071 KM

Navigation System | Heated Front Seats | Sunroof | Apple CarPlay | Exterior Parking Camera | Dual Zone A/C



The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury delivers a smooth and efficient drive with its I4 engine paired to a CVT transmission and front-wheel drive. Supported by 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, this sedan offers confident handling and reliable braking in every condition.



Inside, comfort and convenience come standard. Heated front seats, a power moonroof, and dual zone automatic climate control create a welcoming atmosphere, while the navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel mounted audio controls keep you connected and in control. Thoughtful touches like remote keyless entry, a trip computer, and an 8-speaker sound system add daily ease.



Safety and practicality are built-in with an exterior parking camera rear, fully automatic headlights, a security system, and brake assist for added confidence on the road.



- I4 CVT Front-Wheel Drive

- Heated Front Seats

- Sunroof / Power Moonroof

- Navigation System

- Apple CarPlay

- Bluetooth

- Exterior Parking Camera Rear

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS

- Electronic Stability Control

- Traction Control

- Fully Automatic Headlights

- 8-Speaker Audio System

- Remote Keyless Entry

- Security System

- Trip Computer





This vehicle is a dealership demonstrator. Mileage is disclosed in this ad. Contact us for full details, warranty info, and all the advantages of purchasing a demo!



Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$30,524

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Elantra