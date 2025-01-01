Menu
2025 Hyundai Elantra

204 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package No Accidents | Like New!! | Heated Seats

13172051

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package No Accidents | Like New!! | Heated Seats

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Actions
Used
204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG5SU918740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 793
  • Mileage 204 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2025 Hyundai Elantra