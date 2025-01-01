Menu
PERFORMANCE * 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine * 8-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission * 21-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist * Blind-Spot View Monitor * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Highway Driving Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert * Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Power Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 12.3 Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Leather Seating Surfaces * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

5,500 KM

$57,199

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD/LEATHER/SUNROOF/6 PASSENGER

12771545

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD/LEATHER/SUNROOF/6 PASSENGER

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$57,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMP5DGL8SH118355

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,500 KM

PERFORMANCE
* 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
* 8-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission
* 21-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Blind-Spot View Monitor
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 12.3" Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation
System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leather Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$57,199

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe