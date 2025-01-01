Menu
4D Sedan 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2025 Hyundai Sonata

6,750 KM

$35,174

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

12855050

2025 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred-Trend LEATHER/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$35,174

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHL44JA0SA444357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,750 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$35,174

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Sonata