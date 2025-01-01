Menu
XRT AWD/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/BACK UP CAMERA

2025 Hyundai Tucson

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson

XRT AWD/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/BACK UP CAMERA

12771551

2025 Hyundai Tucson

XRT AWD/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMJFCDE4SH533286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Tucson