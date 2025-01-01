$42,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson
XRT AWD/SUNROOF/APPLE CAR PLAY/BACK UP CAMERA
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$42,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1-touch down
1-touch up
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Adaptive Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Auto high-beam headlights
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Automatic temperature control
Brake assist
Configurable
Delay-off headlights
Driver door bin
Driver vanity mirror
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Electronic stability
Four wheel independent suspension
Front anti-roll bar
Front beverage holders
Front centre armrest
Front dual zone A/C
Front reading lights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated door mirrors
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ignition disable
Illuminated Entry
Leather steering wheel
Low tire pressure warning
Occupant sensing airbag
Outside temperature display
Overhead airbag
Overhead Console
Panic Alarm
Passenger door bin
Passenger Vanity Mirror
and more options...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-490-3809