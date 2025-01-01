Menu
PERFORMANCE * 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cyl. engine w/47.7kW Electric Motor * 6-speed Automatic Transmission * 19-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Blind-spot Collision Warning * Blind-Spot View Monitor * Driver Attention Warning * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * High Beam Assist * Highway Driving Assist * Lane Keeping Assist System * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert * Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Power Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 12.3 Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Leather Seating Surfaces * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Heated Seats

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

8,130 KM

$49,499

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate HEV/LEATHER/SUNROOF

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate HEV/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$49,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCDD19SU295936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64103
  • Mileage 8,130 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFORMANCE
* 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cyl. engine w/47.7kW
Electric Motor
* 6-speed Automatic Transmission
* 19-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-spot Collision Warning
* Blind-Spot View Monitor
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 12.3" Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation
System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leather Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$49,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid