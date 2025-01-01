$49,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate HEV/LEATHER/SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$49,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 64103
- Mileage 8,130 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFORMANCE
* 1.6L Turbocharged 4-cyl. engine w/47.7kW
Electric Motor
* 6-speed Automatic Transmission
* 19-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-spot Collision Warning
* Blind-Spot View Monitor
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 12.3" Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation
System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leather Seating Surfaces
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated Seats
Vehicle Features
548-490-3809