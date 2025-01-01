Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2025 Kia K4

10,437 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia K4

LX

12495895

2025 Kia K4

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFT4DE2SE038645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2025 Kia K4