$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Kia K4
LX
2025 Kia K4
LX
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFT4DE2SE038645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,437 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2025 Kia K4 LX 10,437 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Sportage LX 11,833 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima EX Tech 71,937 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2025 Kia K4