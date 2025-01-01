$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
Hybrid EX
2025 Kia Sorento
Hybrid EX
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64154A
- Mileage 2,355 KM
Vehicle Description
White 4D Sport Utility 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809