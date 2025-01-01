Menu
White 4D Sport Utility 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2025 Kia Sorento

2,355 KM

2025 Kia Sorento

Hybrid EX

Hybrid EX

Hybrid EX

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

2,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDRHDJG0S5327314

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64154A
  • Mileage 2,355 KM

White 4D Sport Utility 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Kia Sorento