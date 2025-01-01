$42,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
2025 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,104KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDJC2SG373475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25359
- Mileage 9,104 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2025 Kia Sorento