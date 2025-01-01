Menu
2025 Kia Sorento

9,104 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

12963659

2025 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,104KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDJC2SG373475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25359
  • Mileage 9,104 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2025 Kia Sorento